"I beat the unbeatable" - Roman Reigns receives a message from former WWE Champion who beat him 6 years ago

Roman Reigns has received a message from a former WWE Champion on social media who defeated him six years ago on RAW.

The Miz is a former two-time WWE Champion. He is also an eight-time Intercontinental Champion and has previously beaten Reigns to end his only reign with the championship.

Taking to Instagram, The Miz recalled his victory over The Head of the Table and sent a bold message.

"6 years ago today I beat the unbeatable @romanreigns for the Intercontinental Title on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Am I the last person to beat Roman in a big match for a title?" wrote The Miz.

Check out The Miz's Instagram post:

Eric Bischoff believes two WWE Superstars could dethrone Roman Reigns

Eric Bischoff believes AJ Styles and LA Knight are two superstars who could be considered legitimate threats to Roman Reigns.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained why The Megastar should be regarded as a potential holder of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"It all comes down to, from a business perspective, who do they wanna elevate? Who do they want to take a step up? Arguably I would look at, for discussion, I would say LA Knight. Come from out of nowhere. His star is ascending. He hasn't reached his peak. He certainly hasn't gone over peak. He's making forward progress fast, so there's an argument for that discussion."

He added:

"I think AJ Styles has been a sleeper that can overdeliver... An argument there too."

Randy Orton will join Styles, Knight, and Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

What are your thoughts on The Miz's message to Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.