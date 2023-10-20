"I believe that every babyface needs an incredible heel to feed off of" – WWE Superstar Nia Jax opens up about her WWE return

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently opened up about her return to the company after a long hiatus.

Jax made a surprise return to the company during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant in the match, but was eventually eliminated by 11 other female wrestlers. On the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, Jax finally made her official return and attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an interview on the WWE's After the Bell podcast, Jax mentioned how excited she was about working with new talent in the industry before she made her return. She further recalled how the audience had reacted when she returned at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Jax also added that she just had to text Triple H in order to return to the squared circle, and immediately the latter responded, asking her for a chat.

"I started watching the product again to see how things were going. There was so much new talent I could work with. Hearing the reaction at the Rumble, knowing people still remember the Nia Jax character, I was like, 'I wonder if my character could help any of these new girls.' I'm not saying I'm some guru, but I know that Nia Jax is a great heel. I believe that every babyface needs an incredible heel to feed off of," said Jax. [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Cornette recently criticized Nia Jax and her promo skills

Jim Cornette recently commented on Nia Jax and her promo skills as he criticized the latter for the same.

While speaking on the Official Jim Cornette podcast, Cornette recalled Jax's storyline, as he mentioned how monotonous it is and how stale it sounds while she is on the mic.

"Her story is that she is the most dangerous woman or dangerous human or dangerous person or whatever, in the WWE, and she listed all of the people she had crushed and squashed for a shoot, apparently, and it was reciting a memorized, you know, dissertation," said Cornette.

The legendary manager further compared Jax with Sable, as he added that the former is similar to Sable, with the same husky voice and monotone.

"It was like Sable’s voice and talent were transported into a refrigerator wrapped in pleather. The same monotone, the same kind of husky voice, but monotonic with no inflection and no oomph, except a manufactured oomph," said Cornette.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Nia Jax in the near future.

