"I can't believe what I just saw" - Veteran wrestling journalist on Brock Lesnar's merciless attack on Cody Rhodes on RAW [Exclusive]

Brock Lesnar's savage attack on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW didn't sit well with Bill Apter.

In a surprising turn of events, Lesnar beat Cody Rhodes down during the closing moments of WWE RAW. Lesnar's vicious beatdown left fans stunned.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter wasn't happy with the swerve and had the following to say:

"I can't believe what I just saw. One of the most disgusting and surprising swerves ever in the history of pro wrestling. Brock Lesnar taking his tag team partner Cody Rhodes, F5ing him, suplexing him, tossing him through the table, beating him up with chairs. This will go down in the history of pro wrestling as one of the greatest swerves ever."

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have never faced each other before

The only time Lesnar and Rhodes were involved in the same match was earlier this year at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Rhodes won the annual free-for-all that Lesnar also participated in.

Lesnar then began a feud with Omos on the road to WrestleMania 39. At The Show of Shows, Lesnar made quick work of The Nigerian Giant and picked up a massive victory.

As for Rhodes, he headlined WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns but failed to defeat The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is a fresh feud that's bound to result in some interesting promos in the coming weeks.

As for the eventual match, one wonders if WWE will bring Cody's lost momentum back by giving him a massive win over The Beast Incarnate.

