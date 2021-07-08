"I couldn't believe it" - Mojo Rawley on being cast in 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins'

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opens in theaters on July 23 in the United States, and if you saw the latest trailer, you might have caught a fight scene featuring former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rawley discuss his WWE career and his future. When the subject of the new G.I. Joe movie came up, Rawley was very excited to talk about it.

"Dude how incredible is that?" Mojo Rawley said. "I had every G.I. Joe toy there ever was, and now I am in the movie years later. I couldn’t believe it when I got the call I was so excited. I didn’t think that it was true at first. I just got out of a yoga class and I got this voicemail mentioning it and I’m like you're kidding! I was in my Zen at that point, so much for that."

" It was an incredible experience, it was really difficult not saying anything about it for a while," Rawley continued. "We filmed that a bit ago and now it’s finally coming out. I’m ready to talk about it finally."

My convo with @MojoMuhtadi is up now! 💪



He talks about what’s next after his WWE release, his role in @SnakeEyesMovie, the face paint during his heel turn, his NFL career, friendship with @RobGronkowski & more! 🙌



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/pTALgVY7Q9 pic.twitter.com/VcI8awhZK5 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 7, 2021

Mojo Rawley reveals how he got the part in the upcoming G.I. Joe movie

Mojo Rawley in WWE

Mojo Rawley also explained he got the part due to the director seeing a clip of him on either YouTube or Instagram. Looking back on how it all came together, Rawley reflected on the experience by saying that any promo or social media post could lead to another opportunity where you least expect it.

Are you excited about the new G.I. Joe movie? Does Mojo Rawley being in it make you lean one way or another? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

