"I don't believe that" – Legend dismisses rumor about Dominik Mysterio among WWE fans

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell does not believe speculation that WWE plays loud boos when Dominik Mysterio talks on the microphone.

Mysterio is one of WWE's top bad guys alongside his fellow Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. WWE crowds usually allow Mysterio's stablemates to cut promos with limited interruption every week. When the 26-year-old begins to speak, however, his words get drowned out with fans booing.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran dismissed rumors that WWE is tricking viewers into believing the boos are louder than they are:

"You're saying, and the accusation is, that they're piping in crowd noise when Dom talks? I don't believe that. No." [52:43 – 52:55]

Elaborating on why he thinks the boos are real, Mantell explained that fans do not need much encouragement to get involved in shows:

"A wrestling fan, when you tell them not to do something, that's like telling them to do something. It's that reverse psychology. No, I don't think they're pumping in the noise because they don't have to." [53:49 – 54:01]

It has also been suggested that WWE's production team decreases the volume of Mysterio's microphone when he talks, making the boos sound even louder. However, Mantell does not believe that rumor either.

Dutch Mantell compares Dominik Mysterio's reactions to Stone Cold Steve Austin

In the early 2000s, fans began shouting the word "What?" at WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin whenever he paused while speaking.

Like Austin, Dutch Mantell believes Dominik Mysterio has WWE audiences in the palm of his hand:

"This is where the crowd can take over, and the crowd, they love that because they love if they're bothering Dirty Dom, then they're doing something, and it feels like they're part of the show. That was the whole Stone Cold talking to the crowd, 'Yeah, what? What? What? What?' because they were in the show with him." [54:25 – 54:52]

On October 13, Triple H referenced the rumors about WWE piping in boos for Mysterio during an in-ring segment on SmackDown. The Chief Content Officer joked that he "always thought they were pumping in that noise."

Do you think WWE is piping in boos for Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

