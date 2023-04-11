This week's episode of WWE RAW went through several changes before going on air, and it appears that Dominik and Rey Mysterio kicking off the show could have been one of the late additions. This led to a few botches from Dom, and fans on Twitter reacted to the mistakes of the 26-year-old.

Dominik interrupted his father's promo and fluffed his lines several times. He botched once when he was first making his way out to the ring and attempted to tell his father to keep his name out of his mouth.

The youngster has been seen as one of the best heels in the company in recent weeks, so this rare botch was spotted by several members of the WWE Universe, who have had some interesting reactions.

One fan went as far as to blame Vince McMahon and the last-minute changes on RAW for Dominik's nerves on the mic.

Whatever @00peteyboy I bet Dom is nervous with vince around. These mic botches are not like him. #WWERaw I bet Dom is nervous with vince around. These mic botches are not like him. #WWERaw

Dominik was later joined by Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor, who took on his father after the former Tag Team Champion refused. The issues between the two stars are far from over, and the proceedings on RAW could now be building to a huge showdown at SummerSlam in a few months' time.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio should be handed a rematch against this father? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes