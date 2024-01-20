"I don't blame Grayson Waller" - Former WWE veteran comes out in support of SmackDown star after huge outburst on TV

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Grayson Waller losing his cool during a morning show in Australia.

Waller and LA Knight were in Australia last week promoting the Elimination Chamber premium live event that is scheduled to take place in Perth on February 2024. The two stars were on a talk show when Grayson felt disrespected by one of the crew members and almost punched him.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legend stated that Waller was right to stand up for himself in the moment. He added that it would have been a bad idea for the Aussie star to punch the crew member. He mentioned that the broadcasters probably took Knight and Waller by surprise with the segment to get something newsworthy for their channel.

"Apparently, this morning crew weren't well prepared for the wrestlers and I think they kinda disrespect it. I don't blame Grayson Waller. I think if he'd got up to the guy close to him, I think he would have punched him which is a bad idea I might add." Mantell continued, "I don't think they talked this over with Waller and LA Knight. I don't think they expected this guy to come up. He was like a stagehand or cameraman or something. They just wanted to make the segment a little newsworthy." [2:21 - 3:26]

Mantell feels Grayson Waller should have knocked out the crew member

During the discussion, Mantell stated that Grayson Waller should have probably punched the crew member on TV. He felt that it would be in line with his heel character on SmackDown.

"I wish Waller had just laid him out right there. Bam! And when they go to break, the guy just laid out like that. But anyways, that's what you gotta put up when you do these early morning talk shows like that." [3:00 - 3:43]

Mantell joked that the crew member would be knocked out on the floor as the show went to break.

