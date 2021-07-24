"I had their blessings" - Former WWE star reveals details of rumored faction with Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Despite WWE's vast catalog of shows, several creative ideas don't make it to TV for various reasons. WWE Superstars pitch many ideas, and most get turned down by the powers that be in the company.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Kalisto opened up about WWE's rumored plans to have a faction featuring its top Hispanic superstars.

Kalisto revealed that WWE had the perfect opportunity to revive the Latino World Order (lWo) with Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and many other Mexican talents as members.

The former United States champion recalled taking a photo alongside Humberto Carrillo, Sin Cara, Cain Velasquez, Andrade, Rey Mysterio, and fellow Lucha House Party members at the Crown Jewel show in 2019.

Kalisto on a new-look lWo in WWE

Kalisto revealed that he'd heard backstage talk about introducing lWo on TV, but the plan sadly never came to fruition. The recently released star added that he even pitched several ideas to Rey Mysterio and Dominik and had the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions' blessings.

Kalisto felt that a stable with a focussed group of Latin wrestlers could have been a successful act in the WWE.

Here's what Kalisto revealed about the proposed lWo idea:

"I think there was not a moment for that. It had been perfect. We took a photo in Saudi Arabia, where Humberto, Sin Cara, Cain, and I don't know, I think someone said something, but they didn't agree on anything. I don't know if it was for some shirts or what, but I heard a rumor that it was going to happen (the lWo)". But it wasn't done. It would have been cool with my promos, and I was always throwing (ideas to) Rey and Dominik. I had their blessings and everything, but that's fine. It never happened. It would have been cool. It would have been very good. lWo… They just had their focus on certain people, it was difficult to be fighting to have time in the television, and many things changed".

While WWE no longer employs some of the stars seen in the photo above, a group with Hispanic talents can still be a reality, with Rey and Dominik leading the charge.

The father-son duo recently also spoke about their desire to resurrect the lWo, and it will be interesting to see whether WWE pulls the trigger on the booking option in due time.

