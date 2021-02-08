"I was blown up!" - Former WWE Superstar Victoria talks training for her Royal Rumble return

Former WWE Superstar Victoria made a welcome and jaw-dropping return in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. But while her appearance has been praised by fans and fellow wrestlers alike, her preparations for the match went anything but smoothly.

On the latest edition of the GAW Podcast, the two-time WWE Women's Champion explained how she barely had any time to prepare for her return to the WWE ring. Specifically, the star only had two weeks to prepare for what would be her biggest match in years.

Here is what Victoria had to say:

"I was blown up! I was out of breath because I got the call two weeks before the Rumble, and you can't get in ring shape in two weeks. It's just impossible. I bought a recumbent bike. A recumbent bike. I'm sitting on my butt pedaling going, oh my god, I don't want to look like - as Mickie would say - a sack of potatoes coming out." - H/T Fightful.

For any athlete in any sport, two weeks is a ridiculously short amount of time to be able to get yourself into peak physical condition. But Victoria was still able to go out and have a hugely memorable impact on the Women's Royal Rumble.

Victoria felt the pressure heading into the Royal Rumble

For any wrestler, entering the Royal Rumble must be an intimidating experience. But for Victoria, who had not wrestled for WWE in several years, the pressure to perform was well and truly on.

"You're not ready because the adrenaline, it was just a lot to take in. I'm like, am I ready? Oh my God, I don't want the fans to be disappointed in my performance, I want them to still think I can kick ass. There's a lot of pressure, man."

After the outpouring of support and congratulations from fans around the world, Victoria - real name Lisa Marie Varon - has absolutely no need to worry about disappointing anyone. Here's hoping she will be returning for next year's Women's Royal Rumble, or even sooner.