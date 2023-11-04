"I was bored" - WWE legend gets brutally honest on SmackDown match, concerned about Pretty Deadly's future (Exclusive)

The final episode of SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023 was action-packed with several matches. However, the former WWE manager Dutch Mantell revealed why the Donnybrook Rules Match featuring Pretty Deadly did not excite him much.

While Pretty Deadly won their tag team match this week against The Brawling Brutes, Dutch Mantell claimed that he was bored watching the contest and pointed out a bigger issue with the former NXT duo.

The highly-respected wrestling veteran said that Pretty Deadly lacked a clear creative direction in WWE, and he was not sure what WWE exactly wanted to do with the entertaining British team of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell cast doubts about Pretty Deadly's future as he could not understand WWE's long-term goal for them.

"I was bored. I mean, I said, coming on, I was about tired about this matchup already. So, I don't know, it was an okay match, but I don't know where they are going with Pretty Deadly. I don't know. They are out there in the lithosphere somewhere, and I don't understand it," Mantell said. [51:10 - 51:33]

"It was a maintenance match": Dutch Mantell on Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown

A Donnybrook Rules Match is generally seen as a fun offering, as the use of weapons always makes matches all the more interesting.

Despite the No-Disqualification stipulation, the former WWE manager Dutch Mantell said that the SmackDown showdown between Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes was nothing more than a "maintenance match."

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson finished the match in their favor as they sent Butch through a table with their finisher while also breaking a bottle on The Brawling Brutes' member. Dutch was not too impressed by what he had seen and stated that such matches were viewed when viewers took breaks to grab some food and drinks.

"It was a maintenance match, I understand that, but to me, that was a match you get up and you go to the refrigerator to get something to eat or something to drink," Mantell said. [51:36 - 51:46]

Did you enjoy the Donnybrook Rules Match between the Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

