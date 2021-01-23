"I have no bother stepping into the ring with him" - Sheamus on Conor McGregor possibly coming to WWE

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, WWE's Sheamus opened up on the possibility of MMA star Conor McGregor coming to WWE - something that has been rumored for quite some time now.

During the interview, the WWE RAW Superstar discussed Conor McGregor's suitability to the WWE, and whether or not he thinks that the star would move over to the world of wrestling, saying:

"He's teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times. He's still staying active, he's a lad who's won belts, he's done a lot, so I think he's that type of person who's always trying to try his hand at something different. I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we've had a lot of people come in and out, Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sportspeople. So I don't think anyone would raise eyebrows if he came in to WWE. I don't think it's if, I think it's a matter of when to be honest."

Considering whether he would like to step into the ring with fellow Irishman Conor McGregor, Sheamus commented the following:

"If he wants to come in there with me, that's grand. He might get the fight of his life there, he might get couple of slaps he's not used to. But that's what it's all about, getting in there and seeing a different type of environment."

Sheamus has also commented on the differences between WWE and UFC

When speaking to Digital Spy, Sheamus also weighed up the differences between the world of UFC and WWE, and how intense the life of a WWE Superstar can be:

"In UFC you fight once a year or twice a year, in WWE we're fighting every week. We're taking big bumps every week, the physicality we go through is crazy. It's a different world we're in, I think it's definitely more competitive, it's definitely more physical."

Sheamus carried on, and appeared to issue somewhat of a challenge to the multiple-time UFC Champion:

"It takes more edge being in WWE than it does doing the UFC stuff. I'll probably get slated online for saying that but until you actually do our schedule you don't really realise how tough it is. But as I said, if he wants to come in and give it hand I have no bother stepping in the ring with him."