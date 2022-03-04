"I would have bought it" - WWE Hall of Famer wishes he purchased WCW instead of Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

The sale of WCW to WWE was perhaps one of Vince McMahon's career highlights. While he was known for his ruthless approach in WWE's globalization era, the purchase of WCW for a reported $4.2 million was considered a huge victory for him. A former WCW World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer said that he wishes he would have purchased it instead.

When WWE purchased World Championship Wrestling, the amount of $4.2 million was considered far lower than its actual value. Despite Eric Bischoff's willingness to shell out up to $85 million for the acquisition of the company as well as the talent contracts. A lot of the complication was due to the turmoil involving a man named Jamie Kellner.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page said that the actual amount that Vince McMahon purchased WCW for came up to $5 million, and stated that he wishes he would have bought it for that price instead:

"I would have bought it for 5 [million dollars] if he [Vince McMahon] was buying it for 5," said DDP. [11:28-11:32]

Ultimately, WCW would fold, and only a portion of the talent would jump ship to WWE. A lot of top names such as Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Sting, etc. wouldn't join the company until a later stage.

Vince McMahon killed off any competition for nearly two decades

By purchasing WCW, McMahon would acquire and end the biggest rivalry in his career as a wrestling promoter. The Monday Night Wars saw WCW beat WWE in ratings for nearly two consecutive years.

Between 2001 and 2019, there was practically no competition for WWE. While TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) was viewed as a potential future competitor, mismanagement would ensure that the company never reached its full potential.

All Elite Wrestling is perhaps the biggest competition that WWE has had in two decades. While they aren't quite on the same level financially and popularity-wise, the company has proven to be a great alternative, and their roster is now arguably more stacked than the sports entertainment juggernaut's roster.

Speaking to Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon addressed AEW by saying that he enjoys confrontation and competition as it puts him on his toes. He mentioned an analogy stating that if you are to take a beating and live through it, then you win.

