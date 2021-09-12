"I don't have Brock money"- Top WWE star on Brock Lesnar's massive wealth

Big E made an interesting comment about Brock Lesnar during his latest appearance on WWE Talking Smack.

Big E currently holds the Money In The Bank briefcase that he won in July. He was asked to comment on Brock Lesnar's WWE return and the latter's challenge for Roman Reigns' Universal title.

E initially commented on Brock's hair and wealth, saying he doesn't have "Brock money." He further speculated that Lesnar is so wealthy that he is doing his WWE gig out of boredom.

"Well, the hair was a choice. It really was a choice, but I don't have Brock money. You know, you get to a level of wealth where you just do stuff because you're bored, I think he's at that level of wealth. So congrats to him. He's still a very large and massive man, but that's not going to deter me from my plans here Kayla," said E. [H/T Fightful]

Brock Lesnar has amassed a fortune over the past two decades

Brock Lesnar was a big name in WWE during his first stint in the company in 2002-04. He quickly established himself as a dominant force on SmackDown and was being paid handsomely. Due to WWE's hectic schedule, Lesnar left the promotion on a sour note immediately after WrestleMania XX.

Brock Lesnar first went to NJPW and then to UFC. He is a former UFC World Champion. His mainstream fame from UFC fam helped him a lot when he signed a deal with WWE in 2012.

Vince McMahon has spent a huge amount of money on Brock Lesnar ever since his 2012 return. The latter enjoys a lucrative deal with WWE that allows him to skip multiple shows in a row.

However, Lesnar leads a simple and private life on a farm in Saskatchewan, Canada, and has been smart with his finances. Many would agree with Big E's statement that Brock is still wrestling because he's bored.

