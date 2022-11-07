"I burned my own bridges" - Former Champion does not expect Triple H and WWE to induct him into the Hall of Fame

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has a big say in who gets inducted into the company's Hall of Fame, a veteran who does not expect a call is Raven.

Despite working in the business for more than 30 years, Raven was only signed to the company on and off for four years. He first signed with WWE in 1993 and later left the company in 1994 and made his return in 2000, and from there onwards, he was part of the Stamford-based company until 2003.

However, given his various contributions to companies like IMPACT, and ECW, many fans feel that his efforts over the years are worthy of a spot in World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame.

During a recent autograph signing at K&S Wrestlefest, Raven said that his various feuds with top members of WWE's higher-ups over the years mean that an induction is very unlikely.

"I would’ve liked to have been world champion in New York [WWE]. But you know, that’s a hell of a lot of politics," Raven said. "A lot of the heat’s my fault though because I had to be the smartest guy in the room. Even if I wasn’t, I had to act like I was so I burned my own bridges. I knew it back then but couldn’t help it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite having bad blood with WWE, Raven was inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame last month on the company's biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory.

Former WWE Champion does not believe Triple H will be inducted as a solo star

Despite being one of the most successful performers in WWE history, as well as now being the head of the company's creative, The Game has only been inducted as a member of his faction DX and not as a singles performer.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Triple H's close friend and two-time Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said that although he deserves to be, Hunter will not be inducted on his own.

"You know, Paul should be in the Hall of Fame on his own. Triple H should be in the Hall of Fame, but he never will be because he will never put himself in there, and so, the DX situation for him was, ‘Okay,’ they had to get Chyna in; Paul needed to be in and so," said Nash. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

As a WWE Superstar, The King of Kings is one of the most decorated stars of all time, from multiple world title wins to WrestleMania main events and so much more, The Game has done it all.

