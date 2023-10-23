"I came close to passing a couple of times" – Brian Knobbs opens up about his health issues (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Brian Knobbs recently provided a positive health update after suffering from life-threatening issues in recent years.

Knobbs is best known for being a member of The Nasty Boys alongside Jerry Sags. In 2021, fans and wrestlers raised $20,000 to help the 59-year-old after he was hospitalized with major stomach issues. He also required knee surgery at the time.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Knobbs said he altered his lifestyle after two near-death experiences:

"A series of things that just caught up with me, but it was all from 35 years of wrestling, not only the broken bones and that, but just the way my lifestyle was, it all caught up with me. It had to stop. If not, I wouldn't be here no more. I came close to passing a couple of times." [4:00 – 4:31]

Watch the video above to hear more from Knobbs about the impact WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler had on his career.

Brian Knobbs recalls recent conversation with his doctor

The Nasty Boys worked for several major promotions in the 1980s and 1990s, including the AWA, WCW, and WWE. Away from wrestling, it is well known that the tag team liked to party.

Brian Knobbs went on to reveal how his doctor reacted when he admitted he still drinks alcohol despite his past health issues:

"I told the doc again, I just said, 'Well, I had a couple of beers just recently.' He goes, 'You know I saved your life four times already,' and I said, 'Yeah, doc, well, you might have to make it five or six. I'm a pro wrestler, and you know how that goes.' But no, I watch myself now, don't get out of hand. Old Nasty Boys, everybody thinks we're still like that, but we're not." [4:32 – 4:58]

In a separate interview, Knobbs' fellow Nasty Boy Jerry Sags explained why wrestling is not what it used to be.

Do you have any favorite memories of Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here