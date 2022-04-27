"I can actually do this" - Top female star says Kurt Angle gave her the confidence she needed to perform in WWE 

Ronda Rousey recently showered praise on Kurt Angle for installing in her the confidence she needed to become a top WWE Superstar.

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and after her arrival, fans were excited to see who she'd face in her first match. The WWE Universe was hoping that Ronda would be booked against the very best female performers on the roster.

However, the company took their time with her. Eventually, the former UFC Champion was put in a tag team match with Kurt Angle as her partner, against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34.

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey stated how working with Angle gave her the belief to become a top singles performer in WWE.

"When I first came into wrestling, I didn’t think that I’d even be able to have a match. It’s just so complicated, and I didn’t think I’d be able to have a singles run,” she said. “I thought I might be able to be like a periphery-like helper character, like to Kurt, and be able to be in a tag and stuff like that. After I worked with him, I was kind of like, ‘you know what, maybe I can actually do this and not just be somebody’s whatever." H/T Wrestling Inc

After tagging with Angle, Ronda Rousey went on to excel as a top singles performer. She was able to capture the RAW Women's Championship, main event WrestleMania, and win the 2022 Royal Rumble.

When did Kurt Angle last have a match in WWE?

Kurt Angle has carved out a legendary career for himself as a professional wrestler, as the Olympic gold medalist won multiple world championships as a WWE Superstar.

The WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly retired from the ring, having last wrestled against Happy Corbin (then Baron Corbin) in 2019 at WrestleMania in New York.

Despite having hung up his boots, Angle is still heavily involved in wrestling. The former WWE Champion regularly shares his thoughts on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

