"I can do anything I want" - Top WWE star (not AJ Styles) says he can dethrone Cody Rhodes

Austin Theory believes he can end Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

While The American Nightmare captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL after defeating Roman Reigns, Theory and his partner, Grayson Waller, won the WWE Tag Team Titles at the Show of Shows. With A-Town Down Under and The American Nightmare now on the same brand, SmackDown, Theory believes he can also dethrone the 38-year-old champion.

In an interview with 3-W Wrestling, the Tag Team Champion addressed the possibility of going after Rhodes' title:

"You know, beating John Cena at WrestleMania the time that I was the United States Champion, that's a road of its own. But not being the Tag Team Champion, something that I've never done before. Of course, I was gonna do it, I'm Austin Theroy, but enjoying this lane and trying this out and let's see where this leads, you know, because I know it's gonna lead to more gold for sure. I might have to have a title on this [right] shoulder [points at Cody Rhodes' poster behind him]. [Do you think you can do it?] Oh, you're saying I can do it? [Everything is possible.] I know," he said.

The 26-year-old added:

"You know, when I was born, I was like: 'Oh, I can just do anything I want.' That was my mentality, you know. When I came out the womb I told the doctor, I said: 'Yeah, I'm gonna do whatever I want.' And he's like: 'Yeah, you can.' I couldn't even speak but he knew, he knew that I was Austin Theory, he knew that I was gonna beat John Cena at WrestleMania, he knew that I was gonna become a Tag Team Champion at the biggest WrestleMania of all time, WrestleMania 40. He knew. The doctor knew baby Theory was gonna do it." [3:18 - 4:22]

Cody Rhodes will defend his title at WWE Backlash France

Last night on SmackDown, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is set to put his title on the line tonight at Backlash France.

The American Nightmare will go head-to-head against AJ Styles for the first time in their careers. The two had a heated confrontation last night on the blue brand ahead of their clash. It ended with The Phenomenal One slapping Rhodes before leaving the ring in a clear sign of disrespect.

With almost everyone expecting Rhodes to hold the championship for at least several months, it would be a shock to the WWE Universe if Styles walked out of Backlash France with the title.

Who do you think would end Cody Rhodes' championship reign? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit 3-W Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

