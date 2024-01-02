"I can feel him at times" - 4-time champion shares heartbreaking comment about Bray Wyatt

A top WWE Superstar made a heartfelt comment about the late Bray Wyatt in a recent interview.

Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. His sudden passing left the wrestling world in mourning. Braun Strowman was among the ones affected the most by Bray's passing, as the duo had been incredibly close for years on end.

On a recent edition of The Ranveer Show, Braun Strowman shared an emotional comment about Bray Wyatt. The Monster of All Monsters stated that he still feels Wyatt around him sometimes.

"I can feel him at times. Things happen where I go. I can't help but smile, because I'm like 'Oh, that was Bray.' Just recently, I was visiting a friend down in Boca Grande, Florida. I came home from my house in Wisconsin. It was nine degrees and snow, and I was like 'I need some sunshine. I need to go to the beach.' And I was sitting on the beach, watching the sunset, and I started thinking about him. The next day when I went to go to the beach, I was walking up and down the beach, and I looked up and there was a buzzard flying around above me." [26:27-26:57]

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt both held WWE's top prize back in 2020

Bray Wyatt was the Universal Champion heading into 2020. He lost the title to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia in early 2020. Goldberg later lost the belt to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Soon after, Strowman kicked off a feud with Wyatt over the Universal title on WWE SmackDown. The feud finally came to an end at SummerSlam 2020, where Strowman lost the belt to Wyatt. Unfortunately, Wyatt lost the belt to Roman Reigns a mere seven days later.

Share your thoughts on Strowman's wholesome comments about Wyatt!

Please credit The Ranveer Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Strowman's quotes!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.