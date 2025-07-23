  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Undertaker
  • "I can flip that switch real quick" - The Undertaker teases WWE in-ring return; attacks current champion

"I can flip that switch real quick" - The Undertaker teases WWE in-ring return; attacks current champion

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 23, 2025 01:55 GMT
The Undertaker returned on NXT (Image via WWE.com)
The Undertaker returned on NXT (Image via WWE.com)

The Undertaker returned to WWE on the latest episode of NXT and was involved in an in-ring segment with Trick Williams. The two stars got into a physical confrontation during the show.

Ad

Trick Williams came out to the ring and spoke about main eventing TNA Slammiversary and beating Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. He referred to himself as the greatest TNA Champion of all time. Williams was aware that the people in TNA don't like him, and he said he didn't blame them.

He added that he told The Undertaker's LFG team last week to get out of the way, and they went to snitch to The Deadman. Trick said 'Taker was a legend, but he never held down two brands at the same time. Williams shocked the fans when he said LFG made The Phenom soft. He then called out the WWE Hall of Famer, and the latter walked to the ring with his American Badass theme.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Undertaker told Trick that he had everything besides respect, and that he wasn't the same guy with the TNA Title as he was with the NXT Title. 'Taker told Trick that his attitude was rotten, and the latter stated that nobody in all of WWE was a superstar like him.

The Undertaker then told Tick Williams that he was going to give him one piece of advice:

"You want to dance with the devil, I can flip that switch real quick. When I do, I promise you, I will make you famous," 'Taker said.
Ad

Trick Williams tried to attack The Deadman but got chokeslammed. It seemed like the multi-time WWE Champion was teasing an in-ring return.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications