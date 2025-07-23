"I can flip that switch real quick" - The Undertaker teases WWE in-ring return; attacks current champion

The Undertaker returned to WWE on the latest episode of NXT and was involved in an in-ring segment with Trick Williams. The two stars got into a physical confrontation during the show.Trick Williams came out to the ring and spoke about main eventing TNA Slammiversary and beating Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. He referred to himself as the greatest TNA Champion of all time. Williams was aware that the people in TNA don't like him, and he said he didn't blame them.He added that he told The Undertaker's LFG team last week to get out of the way, and they went to snitch to The Deadman. Trick said 'Taker was a legend, but he never held down two brands at the same time. Williams shocked the fans when he said LFG made The Phenom soft. He then called out the WWE Hall of Famer, and the latter walked to the ring with his American Badass theme.The Undertaker told Trick that he had everything besides respect, and that he wasn't the same guy with the TNA Title as he was with the NXT Title. 'Taker told Trick that his attitude was rotten, and the latter stated that nobody in all of WWE was a superstar like him.The Undertaker then told Tick Williams that he was going to give him one piece of advice:&quot;You want to dance with the devil, I can flip that switch real quick. When I do, I promise you, I will make you famous,&quot; 'Taker said.Trick Williams tried to attack The Deadman but got chokeslammed. It seemed like the multi-time WWE Champion was teasing an in-ring return.