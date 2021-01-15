"I can go after Roman Reigns" - Top RAW Superstar teases feud against the WWE Universal Champion

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is arguably the top WWE Superstar on the current roster. Throughout his incredible heel run, "The Tribal Chief" has looked unstoppable. Fans have been speculating which WWE SmackDown Superstar could dethrone him. But it looks like his competition might not be limited to the blue brand. The Miz, a WWE RAW Superstar, has hinted that he could target Reigns.

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Reigns returned to WWE after he took a brief hiatus. He has successfully held the WWE Universal Championship since WWE Payback 2020. Meanwhile, The Miz regained the Money in the Bank briefcase after he temporarily lost it late last year. As Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz can cash the contract in on any champion he chooses.

The Miz recently appeared on TMZ Sports, and he expressed that he could cash in on either world champion. Right now, he's focusing on the Royal Rumble Match, but he has his sights set on both the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship. He didn't shy away from the fact that he could challenge Roman Reigns at some point.

"Once you win that match, you get to main-event WrestleMania. I've main-evented WrestleMania before, and I wanna do it again. It's been about 10 years since I main-evented WrestleMania. It was actually in Atlanta in front of 90,000 people. I beat John Cena. Now that I'm Mr. Money in the Bank though, I can win the Royal Rumble and have the Money in the Bank contract. Cash in anytime, anywhere, on any WWE Champion. So I can go after Roman Reigns, I can go after Drew McIntyre. But then I get to main-event if I win the Royal Rumble and Royal Rumble is the one thing I have not done, I have not won the Royal Rumble," said The Miz.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has been a dominant WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown. He has already beaten Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. "The Head of the Table" is now set to defend his title at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 against WWE official Adam Pearce.

In fact, Reigns guaranteed that Pearce won a Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown last week to determine his opponent for the pay-per-view. If Reigns leaves WWE Royal Rumble as the champion, he'll have to keep an eye on The Miz during the Road to WrestleMania.

Adam Pearce is going to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Royal Rumble later this month. Wow.https://t.co/lChRL8fnln — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 9, 2021

