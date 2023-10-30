"I can be nuts" - 30-year-old WWE Superstar clears the air about joining Imperium

Imperium is easily one of the most known WWE stables in recent times. The faction has been dominant in the promotion for years, starting from its days on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. Recently, a popular star cleared the air about becoming a member of the stable.

Earlier this year, Imperium made their way to Monday Night RAW after an average run on Friday Night SmackDown. The trio has been making waves on the red brand under the new leadership for a while.

Recently, there were rumors of the stable adding another member in the near future. Speaking to TV Insider, Ilja Dragunov cleared the air about joining the stable after moving to WWE's main roster. Check it out:

"No specifics. I just saw something about that on the internet. Rumors of me being in Imperium, but who actually wants that? Who has this idea? There couldn’t be someone who is more different and opposite than me to Imperium. All of those guys are outstanding and supreme technical wrestlers. But they are cold and stoic. I’m the absolute opposite and all over the place, I can be nuts. I’m the “Mad Dragon”. I’m a different animal. Those personas are so different. What is the benefit of my being in this group? I don’t think it would make sense." [H/T - TV Insider]

Ilja Dragunov has previously feuded with Imperium and Gunther in WWE

Ilja Dragunov started his journey with WWE in 2019 where he was assigned to the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. The Mad Dragon also had a match against Cesaro at TakeOver: UK Cardiff, which put him on the map.

The highlights of his career in NXT UK was the rivalry against Imperium and the United Kingdom Champion Gunther. The Mad Dragon faced every member of the stable before his massive match against the champion.

Unfortunately, Ilja Dragunov wasn't able to defeat Gunther on his first try. After a couple of months, the two faced each other in a rematch where Dragunov finally ended Gunther's historic reign as the WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion.

The Mad Dragon's reign lasted nearly a year at which point he had to relinquish the title due to an injury. He's currently set to defend the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

What are your thoughts on Ilja Dragunov? Sound off in the comments section below.