"I can promise you that"- Gunther says he doesn't remember anything specific about former WWE Champion's career

WWE Superstar Gunther revealed that he doesn't remember anything specific about The Miz's career.

The A-Lister is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. He is also widely regarded as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions ever and will face Gunther at Survivor Series to settle the debate.

Ahead of the upcoming bout, the Ring General talked with Chris Van Vliet regarding multiple topics. Gunther made it clear that he doesn't remember anything specific about The Miz's career:

“No, I don’t remember anything specific out of Miz’s career, I can promise you that. As I said before, because I don’t know. I forget the years, I don’t know, maybe it was like, I’m really bad with the 2010 to 12, or something like that. I don’t know. But there was a time when I came up as a wrestler, or even later, I didn’t bother watching WWE because it was really not my thing."

Gunther is excited about his upcoming match against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series

Gunther has firmly established himself as one of the greatest IC Champions of all time. He did not take long in winning the title after making his main roster debut and has held on to it for over 500 days.

The Ring General will put the gold on the line against The Miz at Survivor Series. The duo are very contrasting wrestlers as the Imperium leader is more about pro wrestling while the A-Lister is a walking definition of a sports entertainer.

Gunther stated the same on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, noting that he's excited for the upcoming showdown:

"I’m really excited for the match. It’s honestly because I think when I joined, the main roster was clear for me, I need to make a statement. I’m not a guy out of that system I have been in NXT UK, I’ve been a little bit in NXT, but all my development, all my whatever, like character building, figuring myself out, and all of that happens way before WWE. So I’m not the typical [Superstar]. The Miz, on the other hand, is a prime example of how good their development system is. Because he started with them and he’s one of the most decorated names they have."

Expand Tweet

The duo had a heated war of words on last night's RAW, which got fans even more excited about the upcoming match between them.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.