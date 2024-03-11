"I can see why she got released," "She never improved" - WWE fans feel 29-year-old star was let go for one major reason

The WWE Universe recently took to social media as they believe a popular star was released by the Stamford-based promotion for one major reason. The name in question is Aliyah.

The 29-year-old signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, NXT. Her main roster call-up came after several years as she was drafted to SmackDown in 2021 following which the star won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. However, the Canadian was released from her WWE contract in September 2023.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post a video of a backstage promo featuring Aliyah, stating that they believed it was one of the worst performances on the mic.

This post caught other Twitter users' attention and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

One wrote that they believed her promo skills were the reason for her release.

A fan noticed that Aliyah was performing on NXT for several years but they believe she never improved her skills.

One fan agreed that it was one of the worst wrestling promos they had ever seen.

A fan posted another promo of hers that they believed was not good.

Some more fans wrote that the 29-year-old was in NXT for a long time but believed she did not improve which led to her release.

Some fans wondered if Aliyah was reading lines of her promo in the video.

Wrestling veteran Konnan said he didn't like Aliyah's work in WWE

During a recent edition of Keepin It 100, Konnan said that he believes Aliyah must have done something wrong which led to her WWE release in September 2023.

The veteran also mentioned that he believed the 29-year-old's work was not good in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Yeah, she was hot, but like Disco [Inferno] says they have a lot of hot girls, especially in NXT waiting to come up. She must've done something where they didn't see anything in her. My problem with her was that her work was not that good, okay? And, she was like almost anorexic skinny. I was like this girl needs a steak or a protein drink or both."

Many fans want to see Aliyah again in World Wrestling Entertainment soon. It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will sign the star again in the future.

