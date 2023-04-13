"I can show ya exactly what you need to know" - LA Knight claps back at former title holder ahead of WWE SmackDown

LA Knight is scheduled to take on former Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods in a singles contest on this week's WWE SmackDown. He clapped back at his opponent on Twitter ahead of the match.

Xavier Woods took to Twitter to send a message to Knight before their big match on the blue brand. Woods was full of praise for his opponent’s mic skills but told him that he would win the contest.

The former WWE Million Dollar Champion wasn’t ready to sit back and ignore his opponent's comments. Instead, he took some shots at the New Day member. Knight listed down all of Woods’ accomplishments before saying that he would teach him a lesson on SmackDown.

"I’ve gotta give you credit while I can because here you are, man, a little video game nerd, and you’ve still found yourself a little modicum of success, haven’t ya? And look at ya, you’ve got your Ph.D., and congratulations, because now you think to yourself, 'that gives me the licence to play amateur psychologist, right?' Wrong!"

He continued:

"But what do you need to know, what you do need to understand, is the fastest rising star on SmackDown today will be there this Friday, and I’ll be waiting for ya. Because I can show ya exactly what you need to know, and what you need to know is whose game is it? And that isn’t an insult; that is just a fact of life, yeah!" (0:11 - onwards)

LA Knight @RealLAKnight

#LetMeTalkToYa @AustinCreedWins All this talk of comebacks, you better figure out how to come back from getting stomped out by the fastest rising star on smackdown today, with EVERYBODY sayin L A Knight. @AustinCreedWins All this talk of comebacks, you better figure out how to come back from getting stomped out by the fastest rising star on smackdown today, with EVERYBODY sayin L A Knight.#LetMeTalkToYa https://t.co/Eqysg4J5ss

It's no secret that LA Knight is among the fastest-rising talents in the company. Fans seem to be behind the former Million Dollar Champion, and the WWE creative team could give him a massive push in the coming months.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes LA Knight is championship material

Booker T has a keen eye for talent, and he believes that the current SmackDown Superstar has something in him that will make him a big deal.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T called LA Knight a "hustler" and a "grown man," who sees the big picture.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to add that he thinks LA Knight is world championship material. He has proven himself over the past few months.

"You know what I like about LA Knight? He's not the chosen one. He's not the guy that they pick to be the face of the company. This guy is literally carving his own path. He's going to find a way on that card. He's going to find his way to the main event. This guy is a pure hustler. He's one of those guys that goes, 'Hey, you may not choose me to be the champion. But trust me, the people are going to choose me to be the champion."

LA Knight's run with Maximum Male Models did not turn out too well, but it did help him get some spotlight on the WWE main roster. It's only a matter of time before he gets the opportunities he deserves on RAW and SmackDown.

