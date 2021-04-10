"I just don't care anymore" - Rhea Ripley sends a bold warning ahead of WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Rhea Ripley will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Ripley made the bold decision to challenge Asuka for the title immediately after making her debut on RAW.

Although Ripley is slated to feature in a huge match at WrestleMania 37, she is far from intimidated.

In a recent WWE conference call, she revealed her loss against Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania taught her a lot. She has worked hard to improve herself over the past year and is now confident about challenging Asuka for the gold.

Rhea Ripley stated that she would bring her most brutal version to her WrestleMania match. She is determined to wreak havoc on the reigning RAW Women's Champion. Here's what Ripley had to say about her WrestleMania plans:

"It is definitely more NXT UK Rhea Ripley. I have gone to the point where I just don't care anymore. I have learned a lot from my mistakes over the last year, and I have gone and watched my WrestleMania match with Charlotte Flair over and over again. I have seen the flaws in myself, and I am trying to fix them. I am really just trying to bring the brutality to this match. At the end of the day, I want to win, I want to beat Asuka, and I want to be the RAW Women's Champion. So, I am definitely bringing more of myself into this match."

At WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley could become the first person to hold a championship in NXT UK, NXT, and the WWE main roster (RAW). She believes that she has nothing to lose, and that's her biggest motivation ahead of the match.

Rhea Ripley seeks redemption at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley swiftly rose through the ranks in WWE, and her NXT Women's Championship reign caught everyone's attention. However, her momentum was met with an abrupt bump in WWE when she lost her title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

She appears adamant about making things right by defeating Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship this year.

Despite the pressure surrounding her title match at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley is excited about the pay-per-view. She is grateful for the opportunity to perform at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

"To be a part of WrestleMania is really like a dream come true. It is something that every single wrestling fan watches in awe. It is the biggest thing in the whole year for wrestling. So being a part of it is extremely special."

Rhea Ripley and Asuka will lock horns on the second night of WrestleMania 37. The two superstars are expected to engage in a brutal match, especially after Ripley assaulted the champion on RAW's final episode before WrestleMania.