"I don't care what he does. How do you let him go?" - 49-year-old star can't believe WWE released Matt Riddle

A former WWE Superstar was in disbelief over Matt Riddle's release from the Stamford-based promotion.

The King of Bros is now back in action following his WWE release in September last year. He took on Jacob Fatu at the Major League Wrestling (MLW) Kings of Colosseum event, emanating from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on January 6, 2024.

Matt Riddle managed to pick up a big win over Jacob Fatu tonight. At one point during the match, MLW announcer Matt Striker heaped massive praise on Riddle and said that he could not process the fact that WWE released the King of Bros.

"How do you let this guy go? This guy is a star. A mega million dollar star. I don't care what he does. How do you let him go? This is our coup de grâce right here," Matt Striker said.

Matt Riddle opened up about his WWE release

In September 2023, WWE released several big names, including Matt Riddle. The former United States Champion has been a controversial entity for the better part of his wrestling run. It seemed like the Stamford-based promotion had enough and finally decided to let him go last year.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the King of Bros candidly spoke about his WWE release.

"WWE, unfortunately, if a situation happens, and they don't like the perception, they make their decision," Matt Riddle said. "But I’m not going to argue with them. That's their company. I don’t run it. I just worked there. I'm thankful that they gave me the time that they did and that's all I can say."

Matt Riddle then said that he had no hard feelings about his WWE release. He added that he cannot say the same about the Stamford-based promotion. Riddle was one of the most over acts on WWE TV during the final years of his run.

