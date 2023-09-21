"I am the champion that you deserve and I will be" - 32-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold statement ahead of SmackDown

A 32-year-old superstar has made a bold claim ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Zelina Vega competed in one of the biggest matches of her life earlier this year in Puerto Rico. She battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the time at WWE Backlash and gave The Eradicator everything she had. However, it was not meant to be, and Ripley retained the title.

Vega got another title opportunity on the August 25th edition of SmackDown. She battled Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship but once again came up short. However, the fans are still behind the LWO member, and she could still have a very bright future ahead of her in the company.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega vowed to become champion and noted that she will continue to get back up no matter how many times she gets knocked down:

"I'm not one of those people who will shove cotton in my ears to block out the cries of people that I've hurt in the past. Actually quite the opposite, I dance to it like music because that is the kind of thing that made Zelina Vega who she is today. The person that, no matter how many times she has gotten knocked down by a Rhea Ripley, or Bianca, or Becky, Ronda, or whoever else. I'm going to get back up. I am the champion that you deserve and I will be", Vega said. [From 1:18:50 - 1:19:18]

WWE star Zelina Vega on proving her doubters wrong

Zelina Vega disclosed that she is fueled by people who doubt her and believes that she will become a champion someday.

During her conversation on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega was asked if she believes she can win a championship in the company. Vega claimed that she could and noted that she was the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner:

"Of course, I can become champion. Why not? Because I'm short and I've never won singles gold before, does that about cover it? Once I take those bombs away from the people trying to come against me, it allows me to detonate mine. It seems like people forget sometimes who I am and why I've done this to begin with. You're still talking to the first-ever Queen of the Ring," she said. [From 1:17:53 - 1:18:21]

Zelina Vega is one of the smaller female superstars on the roster and has an uphill battle to capture a title. However, the veteran is determined to make it happen, and only time will tell if she will be able to capture gold on SmackDown.

Would you like to see Vega win a title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

