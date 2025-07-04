"I chickened out" - Randy Orton recalls former WWE star helping him with his daughter

Randy Orton has reflected on former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle helping him with his youngest daughter. The latter talked him into doing something he was worried about doing.

Ad

The two stars used to be part of a tag team called RK-Bros. They held the World Tag Team Championship twice. The Original Bro was released from the company while The Viper was out of action due to injury.

Randy Orton recently appeared on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon, and stated that he was scared to ask the crowd to sing Happy Birthday to his daughter, Brooklyn, on an episode of RAW in 2021. However, Matt Riddle convinced him to do it.

Ad

Trending

"She’s been to a bunch of events. I brought her into the middle of the ring at Barclays Center it was on her birthday. Her name’s Brooklyn, we’re in Brooklyn, and I had the whole place sing her 'Happy Birthday.' Someone had said, 'Go get the mic and dip, closing the show,' right? And I’m like, 'Not closing the show,' but once we went, I chickened out," said Orton.

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

He added:

"I was worried it wouldn’t go well or she would get… Matt Riddle is Matt Riddle, but he was like, 'Nah, dude, do it.' And I wouldn’t have if he hadn’t said that. I was like, 'Yeah, f**k, you’re right. How could I miss this opportunity?' So I brought her in the ring. Everyone in the place was amazing and sang at the top of their lungs." [40:50 - 41:50]

Ad

Ad

Randy Orton wants to become a 15-time world champion

The Viper challenged his longtime rival John Cena for the WWE Championship at Backlash, but failed to win the belt. He then faced Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, and suffered another defeat. He has now lost two KOTR finals in a row.

Ad

Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in WWE history, so there's a big chance he'll win at least one more world title before hanging up his wrestling boots.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!