"I would've chosen two Superstars" - Finn Balor on reforming The Bullet Club in WWE

Last week on WWE NXT Super Tuesday II, Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship. With this victory, Balor became the third Superstar after Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe to have won the NXT Championship twice.

Finn Balor recently sat down for an interview with ViBe & Wrestling, where he was asked about reforming The Bullet Club in WWE and which Superstars he would have chosen.

Balor revealed that he would have chosen two Superstars who left WWE just a month ago, without naming them. He then named AJ Styles and Adam Cole, both of whom are former members of the original Bullet Club.

Following is the translation of Finn Balor's statement about forming a new Bullet Club in WWE from his interview.

"Well, to be honest I would have to tell you that without a doubt I would have chosen two Superstars who left the company just a month ago. This is how things work and the nature of the business, but if you were to build a new Bullet Club, AJ Styles and Adam Cole would be the two people. We have a lot of history between us, we have a similar past. We have all been leaders of the Bullet Club, so getting together would be very special."

Finn Balor and The Bullet Club

Finn Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt in New Japan Pro Wrestling, was the original leader of The Bullet Club. He formed the villainous faction alongside Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale in 2013. They were soon joined by Doc Gallows and The Young Bucks.

Advertisement

Throughout the long history of Bullet Club, several top wrestlers have joined the faction and led it. This includes the likes of AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and many others.

Their both former Bullet Club, so it makes sense. — Shane Dale Wells Jr. (@ShaneDaleWells1) September 10, 2020

It would definitely be interesting to see Finn Balor form an alliance with Styles and Cole in WWE and wreak havoc on the roster. One has to also wonder who are the two Superstars who left the company that Finn Balor was referring to.