"I had no clue who that was" - Pat McAfee on fifth entrant in the Royal Rumble match

Pat McAfee has revealed that he had no idea who one of the Royal Rumble entrants was.

McAfee returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as a surprise guest commentator. He seemed incredibly happy over returning to the announcing booth and joining WWE veteran Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

McAfee seemed a bit confused during Jordynne Grace's entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Grace works with TNA Wrestling and made a surprise appearance in the free-for-all. On the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee revealed that he had no idea who Grace was.

"There were some people that came out; I had no idea who they were," McAfee said. "I had no clue. I was looking over at the trons, and I'm like, 'What's the name here? What's the name here?' And [Michael] Cole and Corey [Graves] are like, 'Oh my!' And I'm like, 'Oh yeah. Oh my. Oh yeah.' ... Jordynne Grace. I had no clue who that was. As I was going through Gorilla to get up and out ... I see her, and I'm like, because she had a title around her and she was facing away, I'm like, 'Holy f**k. Who is jocked, absolutely jocked?' Then I come out there, and they're like, 'TNA Knockouts Champion.' It's like, 'Holy s**t.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Pat McAfee has now joined the WWE RAW announce team

McAfee himself made a surprise appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He decided against taking on Omos and Bron Breakker, though, and eliminated himself from the match.

McAfee has now made his return as a full-time announcer on WWE TV. He and Michael Cole will exclusively announce on WWE RAW moving forward. McAfee was last seen at WrestleMania 39 in an impromptu match against The Miz, which he won.

