"I completely forgot about this cat" - Fans back absent WWE star hailed as "Modern day Eddie Guerrero" to return and get a major push

Several WWE Superstars are waiting to get some big chances, and Angel Garza is one of those superstars who hasn’t gotten a push for a long time.

The Los Lotharios' member enjoyed some good bookings after becoming a part of NXT and 205 Live in 2019. He won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in December 2019 from Lio Rush and had a decent run with the title.

He teamed up with Andrade and Zelina Vega after moving to the main roster, following which WWE paired him with Humberto Carrillo in 2021. The two superstars got a decent push, and it looked like they would win the tag team championship down the line.

However, their push was short-lived, and they were reduced to being an enhancement tag team in a matter of months. Angel had his last televised win in WWE with Humberto on the May 27, 2022, episode of SmackDown. It’s been 322 days since he picked up a televised win as of this writing.

Many fans are aware of the talent the 30-year-old star possesses. Fans recently took to Twitter to claim that he is among the most underutilized talents in the company today.

Many others reacted to the tweet and backed up the fact that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is one of the better in-ring workers in the company.

WWE star Angel Garza responded to his fans' tweet with a message of his own

Angel Garza has seen many ups and downs in his WWE career. From a decent NXT Cruiserweight Championship reign to being forgotten on the main roster, he has gone through a lot over the past four years.

However, he hasn’t given up hope and is patiently waiting for the time the creative team will have something big for him. He reacted to his fan’s tweet with a message of his own:

"Thanks for that … I’ll always stay ready for when the opportunity comes."

Check out his tweet below:

It would be great to see Los Lotharios join LWO to make the faction bigger and stronger. Alternatively, Triple H could give both superstars a better run in the main roster tag team division.

Do you want to see Los Lotharios join LWO down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

