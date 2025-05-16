"I was completely in love" - Zelina Vega shares heartwarming information about her relationship with Aleister Black

It has been seven years since Zelina Vega and Aleister Black tied the knot. They've been through quite a bit together, including Black's departure from WWE, and now, his most recent return. Nevertheless, they've stayed strong through it all, and recently, she shared a heartwarming piece of information about their relationship.

Ad

Taking to X/Twitter, Zelina Vega reacted to a tweet from a fan. The tweet featured a GIF that showcased some of the earliest WWE interactions between Vega and Aleister Black, back during their time in NXT. At the time, Vega was managing Andrade, who was in a heated feud with The Harbinger of Fury.

This, of course, led to several interactions between Zelina Vega and Aleister Black in the ring, including the one showcased in the GIF. In it, Vega can be seen looking up at the towering Black, who hilariously steps back and sits down in his iconic pose.

Ad

Trending

It was a funny segment, and Vega responded to the fan's tweet, revealing that at that time, she was already "completely in love" with her now-husband.

"Would you believe me if I said I was completely in love with him already at this point," tweeted Vega.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's nice to know that even back then, they were deeply in love with one another. Now that they're reunited in WWE, perhaps Triple H and Co. can book a storyline revolving around the two of them, so that fans can see more of such interactions on the screen.

Aleister Black was one of the first to congratulate Zelina Vega upon her title win

Aleister Black's return to WWE was special for a number of reasons. Of course, his returning to the company was huge, but it just so happens that on the night he also got to witness his wife, Zelina Vega, win her first singles title.

Ad

After weeks of going after Chelsea Green, Vega was finally given a shot at the United States Championship. It was a gruelling match, but at the end of it all, Vega came out victorious.

Upon her win, the 34-year-old headed backstage, where she was greeted by her husband, Black. The two embraced and shared a kiss, celebrating what was an incredible moment for Vega.

Following her win, Vega has been fending off the attacks of the Green Regime, so she hasn't had the time to defend the title. Nevertheless, given her fighting spirit, it's only a matter of time before she puts the belt on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More