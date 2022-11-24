Recently returned superstar Mia Yim shared that Triple H gaining control played a huge role in her decision to come back to WWE.

The HBIC was let go by the company last year alongside numerous other RAW and SmackDown talent due to budget cuts. Several weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, she made a surprise return to WWE and joined forces with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers of The O.C.

In an interview given to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Mia Yim stated that returning to WWE was an easy decision for her as she enjoyed working with The Game in NXT.

“I’ve always loved working under Triple H at NXT. It was with all my friends. It was easy to talk to him... And it just kind of came out of nowhere. And with Triple H running everything, I couldn’t say no. Like he is someone I respect. He’s so smart and creative. With how things went in NXT, absolutely, absolutely. So it was an easy decision for me,” said Yim. (1:20 to 2:14)

You can check out the interview below:

Mia Yim on the backstage environment in WWE under Triple H

Before her departure, The HBIC was a part of RETRIBUTION, a heelish faction run by Mustafa Ali. Unfortunately, the group failed to get over with fans, and as a result, was broken up.

Mia Yim had a decent run in the black and gold era of NXT under Triple H. She stated that the backstage environment on the main roster is hectic but she likes it.

“Amazing. Very hectic and busy, but I like that. I like it. It’s awesome. It feels like NXT again.” (3:57 to 4:05)

WWE recently changed her name to Michin, which means crazy in Korean. It didn't last long, however, as the decision was backtracked and her name was changed back to Mia Yim on the company's official website.

