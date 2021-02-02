"I have cried on her shoulder many times" - Lana reacts to title opportunity against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Lana and Naomi managed to pull off a great win as they qualified to become the No. 1 challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW. In a post-match interview, the pair reacted to winning their match.

The duo were up against the teams of Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose and Charlotte Flair and Asuka, as they all battled to get a title shot. Charlotte was distracted during the match thanks to her father, Ric Flair and Lacey Evans coming out and tagged in a disconcerted Asuka.

Lana and Naomi managed to take advantage of the distracted Asuka to get the win and head towards WWE Women's Tag Team Championship challenge against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

During the interview, Lana talked about her friendship with Naomi and how she had received support from her over the years.

Lana also talked about being taken out of the Royal Rumble in 2019. On that occasion, Lana was already hurt in the pre-show, but she was determined to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 28. She was limping to the ring but could not make it there, with Nia Jax attacking her when she came in at No. 29 and adding to her miseries.

"Well, I personally am very excited because when I left off six years ago, with them injuring me off TV, and Nia has targetted me for two years. I have cried on her [Naomi] shoulder many times when she [Nia Jax] took me out of the Royal Rumble two years ago. And I am so honored and grateful that I have my best friend Naomi here to have my back."

EXCLUSIVE: A journey, friendship and tag team between @NaomiWWE & @LanaWWE all led to this magical night on #WWERaw!



The duo have their sights set on those #WomensTagTitles held by @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE. pic.twitter.com/gKiMHLmHph — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 2, 2021

Naomi sheds light on her friendship with Lana in WWE

Advertisement

Naomi went on to talk about the history of her relationship with Lana as well, sharing how long they had been friends together in WWE and how they had supported each other through their own ups and downs.

"People don't really know behind the scene of our friendship, our relationship. We go way back, like way back way back, even before Total Divas. We have gone through this journey together. I have been going through being off and sitting at home, and saw her going through all the abuse Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler put her through. That was hard to watch. But she also called and checked on me during the time when I was away."

Lana revealed that they had been talking about becoming tag team champions six years back, and they had finally gotten their chance to team up and challenge for the titles.

Lana and Naomi have their work cut out at the moment with their upcoming title challenge. However, if there is indeed miscommunication between the two champions, they could walk away victorious, with Lana finally getting proper revenge on Nia Jax.