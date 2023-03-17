"I had a crush on them" - Former WWE star recalls going on a date with The Bella Twins (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently recalled going on a date with The Bella Twins during his time in the global juggernaut.

Nikki and Brie Bella, now known as The Garcia Twins, recently departed WWE after a nearly 17-year stint. While Nikki won the Divas Title twice, Brie won it on one occasion. Though the duo hadn't worked full-time for the promotion since 2016, they played crucial roles in setting the base for the Women's Revolution in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled the time he went on a date with The Bella Twins. He first revealed how Nikki and Brie were just like how they were portrayed on Total Bellas in real life.

The former NXT star added that the duo were dissimilar, with Brie being more connected to nature while Nikki inclined towards fashion. EC3 added that he had a crush on The Bella Twins and didn't hesitate to go out on a date with them.

"In reality, they are kind and very much like the personas they portray. They are just extensions of themselves. They are twins; they are very similar but they are very different. Brie is into holistic things like nature's cool and Nikki's high-end, Kardashian-style stuff. It's all cool; they are great people; sweethearts. I had a crush on them and I went on a date with them. Isn't that cool? That's life imitating art," said EC3. [0:37 - 1:19]

The Bella Twins reveal why they left WWE

Soon after the news of their WWE departure spread like wildfire, The Bella Twins opened up about their decision on the latest episode of their podcast. Nikki explained that although they left the company to explore other avenues, it didn't mean they were bidding goodbye to the promotion "forever."

"This is part of relationships. Whether it's business, love, this is relationships in life. Sometimes, you come to this part of your life where it's like, 'let’s go separate ways. It doesn't mean it's forever, but we just know that it's right,'" Nikki said.

Considering The Bella Twins and WWE didn't have an acrimonious parting, it's safe to say we could see them return sometime down the line.

