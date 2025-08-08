"I Cut Her Head Several Times" - WWE Legend Gives Gruesome Details Regarding Iconic WrestleMania Moment

A WWE legend went into detail about a WrestleMania moment that took place years ago. This legend has not competed in a WWE ring since 2021.

Victoria wrestled for WWE for several years between 2000 and 2009. She was one of the best in-ring performers in the company and even won the Women's Championship two times. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, she competed in some of the top women's matches of her era.

One of those matches took place at WrestleMania XX and is still remembered to this day. During this show, she was the Women's Champion, and she competed in a Title Vs. Hair match against Molly Holly. Victoria ended up winning the match and shaving her opponent's head after the victory.

In a recent interview with SoCal Val on WrestlingNewsCo's YouTube channel, Victoria revealed that it was Molly Holly's idea to have the match, as she wanted to be the first female wrestler to get her head shaved. Molly Holly also selected Victoria to be her opponent.

"And Molly, you know, going into Molly again when she wanted to get her head shaved. She wanted to be the first female wrestler to get her head shaved. And she went to the office and pitched it, and who do you - and they asked her, 'Who would you like your opponent to be?' And she goes, 'Victoria.'"

Victoria went on to say that they wanted to have the best match of the card, and when she went to shave Molly's head, she ended up cutting her several times. She also apologized to Molly backstage, who was cool with the whole incident.

"Her and I were just like, you want the best match of the card. You don’t want just a good match out of the females. You want a great, great memorable moment. And that was, oh my god. And I cut her head several times. I didn't know how to shave a head...Remeber, they're telling me in the ear, 'You look like you're enjoying it.' I'm like, 'I'm so sorry.' I was like 'Oh my God.' When I saw her backstage, I thought she would go, 'What? What's up with that?' And she goes, 'Oh my God, thank you.' And I go, 'I cut you so many times. I'm so sorry.' She goes, 'No, I heard them yelling.' And I was supposed to have her shaved before the next match. I couldn't do it. They didn't have scissors out there. And long hair gets stuck in there. But that's how giving and amazing my locker room was." [30:34 - 32:31]

Victoria recalls being kicked out of the WWE locker room

Before Victoria became one of the best female performers in WWE, she worked with The Godfather for quite some time. This led her to sign a contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

During the same interview, Victoria noted that after she signed a contract with WWE, the rest of the locker room was unaware. So when she placed her luggage in the locker room to go say hi to everybody, her stuff was kept out by the time she returned. She recalled one of the girls telling her that the locker room was only for the girls who were under a WWE contract. Despite being under contract herself, she went and got dressed in a janitor's closet.

"I got signed a contract, and they didn't know. The locker room didn't know. And so I rolled my stuff in the locker room, like oh, now I can go in the locker room. And I came back after going to go say hi to everybody, and the catering, and around the ring, and stuff like that. That's what you do. You say hi. And my stuff was out, and one of the girls came out and said, 'Hey, this is for contracted girls only.' And I was like, 'Be strong, be strong, be strong.' And I go, 'Oh okay,' and I just grabbed and I go, 'I just signed a three-year deal,' but I go and I got dressed in a janitor's closet." (45:26 - 46:04)

It's great to see that Victoria managed to become one of the best WWE Superstars of her era.

