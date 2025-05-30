"I'd have been dead" - Absent WWE star shares shocking update; scary diagnosis revealed

A popular WWE Superstar recently shared a horrifying story of his real-life condition amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. It is none other than Omos.

Omos last competed inside the squared circle on WWE TV on the April 5, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which Bronson Reed ultimately won. Although the star continued wrestling in Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan while being under contract with WWE, he hasn't stepped inside the Stamford-based promotion ring since last year.

Amid his absence from WWE, Omos recently made an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. During the conversation, the star revealed that he had been suffering from acromegaly since childhood, which is a disorder that occurs when someone's body makes too much growth hormone.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion added that he also had gigantism and Partial Cushing's disease.

"I'd have been dead. So it's kind of similar to what Andre The Giant had. It's called acromegaly. I think Big Show has it as well. But mine is kind of unique, because I have acromegaly, I also have gigantism, just means that you just grow really, really tall, and I have what you call Partial Cushing's disease," he said.

Omos also mentioned that he was one of the first people in endocrine history to have all three diseases at once, which is an extremely rare case.

"I don't know how to explain, it's kind of complicated, but I have all three combined, and it was the first time in endocrine history that they found a patient that has all three combined. So I'm a really, really rare case, to the point where they had a journal published about my case. Yes, it was a treat for endocrine doctors to say we have read about this in textbooks, but you're the first person to admit that actually has this condition," he added. (H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet)

WWE star Omos says he is "pain-free"

During the same conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Omos shared that he does not experience any pain due to his condition, and he regularly takes medicine to limit his body from producing growth hormones.

"I have no pain, I'm pain-free. I'm great. The thing about it is once you keep on growing your heart, your organs keep on growing too. Then it's like cardiac arrest and things of sort. It's a protein; you probably heard about this in bodybuilding. It's called IGF-1 [Insulin Growth Factor]. My body produces too many growth hormones, so I have to take a medication to stop my body from using the growth hormones so that I don't get any bigger," he added.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Omos' future.

