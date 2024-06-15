"I'd hate to meet them in a dark corner" - Ex-WWE veteran wary of crossing paths with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke highly of the tag team of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. The two stars are currently a tag team in the women's division.

Stark and Baszler were in action this past Monday Night on RAW as they faced Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. The duo made sure to pick up a huge win ahead of Clash at the Castle. With this win, they also sent a strong message to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair who were at ringside, watching the action.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast this week, Mantell mentioned that Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler made a formidable team. The veteran joked that he would hate to cross paths with the team in a dark alley. He stated that he wouldn't wait to talk to them but rather take off quickly.

Trending

"Hey, I haven't seen Zoey Stark that much. My God, her and Baszler together? They'd make a train back up and take up a dirt road. I'd hate to meet them in a dark corner. I'd say, 'Whatever you want ladies.'" He continued, "I wouldn't get my a** kicked. If I saw them in a dark alley one night, I'm not hanging around and chit chatting. I'd be gone." [12:05 onwards]

Stark and Baszler have proved to be a formidable challenge for the tag champs in the weeks leading up to Clash at the Castle.

It will be interesting to see if they can dethrone Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in the high-stakes Triple Threat match at the premium live event.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets! Check out her reactions below!