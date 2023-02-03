“I'd imagine that Vince probably has bigger fish to fry” - WWE Hall of Famer makes bold claim about Vince McMahon

It seems that Vince McMahon's current focus is exclusively on the potential sale of WWE.

McMahon returned to the company last month but thus far has remained away from the creative side of the business to focus on a potential sale for WWE. The sports entertainment giant hopes to see the sale take place within the first half of 2023. With Mr. McMahon currently worrying about other aspects of WWE, it's seemingly been a good thing for the product on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Shawn Michaels hosted an NXT Vengeance Day Media Call today to speak on a wide variety of subjects. When asked if Vince McMahon's recent return to WWE would have any impact on NXT, Michaels believes that Mr. McMahon has bigger fish to fry right now than the developmental brand.

"He has not, and I don't think (he will). I'd imagine that Vince probably has bigger fish to fry than us down here in NXT," Shawn Michaels said. "One of the things I enjoy about my job down here is the plausible deniability that I'm allowed to have. I don't ask a lot of questions because I don't want to know the answers to some of them."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Shawn Michaels tells Miles Scheiderman Vince McMahon has had nothing to do with creative, and main roster stuff is hands off with NXT. Shawn Michaels believes Vince has bigger fish to fry and he really doesn't ask about him Shawn Michaels tells Miles Scheiderman Vince McMahon has had nothing to do with creative, and main roster stuff is hands off with NXT. Shawn Michaels believes Vince has bigger fish to fry and he really doesn't ask about him

Shawn Michaels says Vince McMahon was hands-off with NXT after helping change its vision

Despite some fans' belief that Vince McMahon was very hands-on with NXT 2.0, Shawn Michaels said that wasn't the case.

The Heartbreak Kid said that after helping initially guide NXT 2.0 in a new direction from the black and gold brand, he was ultimately hands-off with the multi-colored show.

"Even back when we were here [with Vince in charge], he was very good with us down here. They helped us in a certain way and guided us in how they wanted it to go, but after that, it was hands-off," Shawn Michaels continued. "Hunter, the same thing. They're very good with us down here in NXT. They understand it's a different environment down here, so we're very fortunate to kind of be independent, no matter who is running the ship up there in Stamford, they allow us a great deal of freedom down here, which we appreciate." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Shawn Michaels' comments? Do you think Vince McMahon will remain hands-off in NXT for the foreseeable future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : Will Vince McMahon remain hands-off with WWE creative? Yes No 0 votes