"I’d be down for it" - Bianca Belair on possibly doing a Hair vs. Hair match in WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair is on top of the world following her victory in the Women's Royal Rumble match. During one of the media rounds, the EST of WWE shared her thoughts on taking part in a Hair vs. Hair match in WWE, revealing that she'd be open to the idea.

Bianca Belair made history last month by becoming the first African American to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. She is currently guaranteed a title shot in the main event of WrestleMania, though she's yet to pick who she wants to face. Many fans hope that she will choose Sasha Banks, as a match between the two stars at the Show of Shows needs to happen.

During a recent interaction with ESPN’s Cheap Heat, Bianca Belair stated that although she doesn't want to lose her long hair, a Hair vs. Hair match in WWE is inevitable for her.

"People bring it up all the time and they ask do I ever think I’ll ever be a part of that. I think it’s pretty much inevitable because I mean, so much of who I am is my braid. I mean, she even has a name. Her name is Destiny, and it makes sense, right? So, and I think that it’s really fun to have feuds sometimes that aren’t always a part of the title picture and if I have a hair versus hair match… I ain’t gonna say it’s bigger than a title. A title is pretty big, you know? But, there will be a lot at stake and I think a lot of people could get very invested in it. I don’t wanna lose my braid, I don’t want to lose my hair. I think it would be great. I’d be down for it." (H/T POST Wrestling)

As she said so herself, her hair is part of her character and a part of who Bianca Belair is; it's what makes her unique. Without it, she won't be the same. Although she'd be open to losing her hair, it would be best if WWE doesn't consider booking her to lose such a match.

Bianca Belair will put the 'EST' in WrESTleMania

Bianca Belair has the potential to be a big star in WWE. She has a very impressive physique, and her strength is unmatchable compared to other female Superstars on the roster. She is yet to win her first championship in WWE, but with WrestleMania 37 in the corner, that could soon change.

“I’m going to put EST in #WrESTleMania my way, which means I’ll be ready to make my decision soon.” — 2021 Women’s #RoyalRumble Winner Bianca Belair on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/hJPd6TxRaf — Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) February 6, 2021

With WWE SmackDown set to air tonight, we may finally find out who Bianca Belair's opponent will be at the Showcase of Immortals. At the event, there's no doubt that Belair will put the 'EST in WrESTleMania.