"I’d like to make it two-for-two" - Damian Priest wants to accomplish a major task at WWE Money in the Bank

Damian Priest has shared that he'll compete in his second ladder match in WWE at Money in the Bank, and he wants to emerge victorious once again.

The Judgment Day member will battle six other stars, including LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Logan Paul, Butch, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura, for the coveted briefcase this Saturday. He has won a ladder match before, as he defeated Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano, and Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver XXX to capture the NXT North American Championship.

During a recent interview with Vibe, Damian Priest recounted competing in his first ladder match in WWE. He added that it's difficult to prepare for such a match, but he wants to make it two-for-two at Money in the Bank.

“I went into that first ladder match [focused on being] extra in tune with my surroundings. Be ready for anything to come flying my way and ready to protect myself. I mean there’s six other people in the match, seven total, so it’s going to be unpredictable regardless. There’s really no rhyme or reason of how to prepare. There’s no such thing as training for a ladder match. I’m one-for-one in ladder matches here, so I’d like to make it two-for-two," said Damian Priest.

Will Damian Priest be the 2023 Mr. Money in the Bank?

The Judgment Day is the biggest faction on Monday Night RAW, and every member of the group has been a champion before.

Priest held the United States Title soon after arriving on the red brand. Although he's had a world title match before, he's never held a world title.

At Money in the Bank, Damian has the opportunity to change that. He has won a ladder match before in WWE, and there's a chance he could do so again.

It wouldn't be surprising if Rhea Ripley or another member of the Judgment Day interferes in the match to help him grab the contract. Damian Priest could then go on to successfully cash it in to become a champion once again.

