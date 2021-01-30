"I'd be throwing out all those girls" - Sasha Banks on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match 

Sasha Banks, the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, has opened up on her thoughts about the 2021 Royal Rumble. "The Boss" won't be competing in the battle royal, because she'll be defending her title. But Banks stated that she could easily eliminate several competitors in the Royal Rumble Match this year.

As the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is one of the top stars in WWE. She's starting to cross over into Hollywood, as many fans enjoyed her role in The Mandalorian. Banks is also a five-time WWE RAW Women's Champion.

In an interview with Jeff Tomko of Muscle & Fitness, Banks claimed that she would dominate the battle royal if she was competing in it this year.

"If I was in the Royal Rumble now, I'd be throwing out those girls. My strength is so much more my conditioning. I just really feel that this year, I'm on top of my game."

Banks' claims aren't unfounded. In the 2018 Royal Rumble, "The Boss" was the the Iron Woman of the match, as she lasted until the final four before Brie and Nikki Bella teamed up to dump her over the top rope.

Sasha Banks also discussed her goals outside of wrestling

Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks is currently at the top of her game in WWE as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Alongside her prominence in WWE, Sasha Banks had a featured role on the widely popular Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. In the interview, she explained that she hopes to continue to break away from her exclusive place with WWE.

"I always had a dream of being more and bigger than just the WWE, and that's what I'm doing."

Sasha Banks has been one of WWE's breakout crossover stars of 2020, and it seems like this trend will continue in 2021.