"I dare you not to hold back" - Bayley reacts to WWE star's threat ahead of their match on SmackDown 

Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley recently took to social media to react to her former friend Dakota Kai, sending her a threat ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown.

The two superstars are the founding members of Damage CTRL, a villainous faction that also involved WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY in 2022. Asuka and Kairi Sane joined them last year. After The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble match, she exposed them and was subsequently kicked out of the group. Dakota pretended to be by her side but also turned her back on the multi-time women's champion.

Ahead of their match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to X/Twitter to send out a photo of the match poster and asked whether rage is in their veins.

The Grand Slam Champion then replied to a tweet from Dakota Kai stating that she wanted to end the former's fairytale. Bayley told her former friend that she wants the real her when they clash in the ring. She also told Kai to bring all the frustrations that she has and reasons she thought she'd be better off without her, as Bayley will be bringing the best version of herself.

"I want the real you tomorrow, I dare you not to hold back. Bring all the damn chips you got on your shoulder tomorrow night. Bring all the frustrations of injuries and being told no and not feeling like you’re enough. Bring all the reasons you thought you’d be better off without me. Because I’m bringing the best version of myself and I can’t wait to show you what a damn idiot you are," she wrote.

Bayley and IYO SKY will collide for the first time ever at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Role Model and The Genius of the Sky are two of the best female wrestlers in the entire industry right now. They have teamed up several times in the ring, but they'll finally face each other at WrestleMania XL when they collide for the WWE Women's Championship.

Bayley earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the Royal Rumble match this year. They'll undoubtedly put on a good bout, and it'll be interesting to see who will walk out with the title when the dust settles.