"I would definitely be afraid" - WWE Hall of Famer says traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023 was risky (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently spoke about how traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023 could be risky amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Several WWE performers would fly down to Riyadh for Crown Jewel on November 4. The promotion has been conducting events in the country for quite a few years as part of a lucrative 10-year deal they struck in 2018. The previous Crown Jewel events have drawn sharp reactions from fans for various reasons.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long spoke about just how risky it is to travel to the Middle Eastern country amid the political crisis.

Long explained that if he were to be called in for the Premium Live Event, he would only agree if the money was right due to the risk factors involved.

"Being on the real side, I would definitely be afraid of going myself, and when I say the price is right, it would really have to be right because right now, going over there, you just can't take no chances. You have no friends," Teddy Long said. [1:13 - 1:28]

Teddy Long was not a fan of WWE Fastlane 2023

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long expressed his disappointment at how Fastlane 2023 panned out.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that the show felt flat at several points and added that he had seen episodes of RAW, which were better than the Premium Live Event.

"Yeah, well. The little bit that I did watch on it, I'm going to kind of have to agree with Mac. It was kind of flat. I've seen some Monday Night RAW shows that were better than that last pay-per-view. But I mean, who knows? Some nights are bad. What happens really is the first match sets the tone for the rest of the night. So, if that first match was not there, then here you go," Teddy Long said.

Despite the tense political climate, Crown Jewel 2023 could very well turn out to be one of the best shows of the year, considering just how promising the card is.

Do you think it's safe for WWE to take its talents to Saudi Arabia at this moment? Sound off in the comments section below.

