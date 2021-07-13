"I definitely gained size" - Buddy Murphy on his new, larger physique

Buddy Murphy is counting down the days until he steps foot inside the ring of another wrestling company, and he's going to have a new physical presence when this transpires.

Buddy Murphy was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to talk about his time in WWE and what's next for him. When Murphy's gym photo was brought up that he posted on social media a few weeks ago, the former SmackDown talent admitted the picture was strategic.

"It was a strategically taken picture," Buddy Murphy revealed. "I look a lot bigger than I actually weigh. I don’t hold much water, so if you take the water weight out, I’m maybe a little smaller. My last match in WWE, I think it was around WrestleMania Battle Royal, I was about 200lbs. But visually I look a lot bigger, it’s just a number on the scale to me. Right now I am about 213-215. But I definitely gained size, my strength is really good at the moment. I had a bad mentality when it came to food towards the end of my run in WWE. I would diet like crazy Monday to Friday, in hopes that maybe Friday is the day. I always wanted to be ready."

My convo with @WWE_Murphy is live now! 💪



He talks about what’s next for him after his WWE release, his thoughts on @TommyEnd in AEW, why it was his idea to lose his first name and go by “Murphy” and much more!



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/iTZDari8jV pic.twitter.com/dcvNGDjDkl — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 12, 2021

Buddy Murphy developed some bad eating habits near the end of his WWE run

Since his WWE release, Buddy Murphy has adjusted his eating habits. Murphy revealed he's now eating more regularly and is no longer on a bad cycle.

"I didn’t want to be that guy where when his ticket is called, he is not ready," Buddy Murphy said. "Also I have been training at a wrestling school for the last 6 months in case you need a 20 minute match that I can go. I’ve also spent more time in the gym so when I take my shirt off I look good. Every time is like a job interview, you just don’t know. But then you get to Friday, you don’t see your name on the sheet and you binge eat on the weekend. Then Monday comes and it starts again. So I’m eating more now, nothing has changed except for being ultra lean heading into a TV taping. I’m not binging and on a bad cycle."

Check out this clip from interview with @WWE_Murphy where he talks about how he got absolutely JACKED since his WWE releasehttps://t.co/n62Obs8jQs



The full interview will go live on my podcast tomorrow morning and then posted on YouTube later in the day 💪 pic.twitter.com/p7cmkIUHyT — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 11, 2021

What do you think of Buddy Murphy's new physique? Are you looking forward to seeing him join another wrestling company in September? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush