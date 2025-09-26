"I was so depressed", "Put on weight" - Released WWE star reveals personal struggles

A released WWE star has revealed personal struggles during their time in the promotion.

Ad

Former two-time NXT Women's Champion and Toxic Attraction member Priscilla Kelly, FKA Gigi Dolin has opened up on her mental state and battle with depression during her WWE stint.

Dolin joined WWE in 2021 and was released earlier this year in May. In an interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, she reflected on the emotional toll her time in NXT took on her toward the end of her tenure.

"Somewhere toward that last year of being with Toxic Attraction, I went through, like, a really bad depression for various reasons behind the scenes, but I went through a really bad mental state where, like, I wasn’t myself anymore. I didn’t feel like myself. I felt lost. I felt very stagnant. And, you know, I put on weight, and I stopped caring about how I looked in the ring because I was so depressed," she said.

Ad

Trending

Dolin said she was thankful for the opportunity she got, but she couldn't help how she felt and struggled with her mental health. She mentioned it affected her work as well.

"And it showed in my work. It showed in my body. It showed in my mannerisms and everything. And I lost a big part of myself during that chunk of time,” she added.

Ad

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Gigi Dolin had a strong run in WWE NXT

After signing for WWE in 2021, she participated in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. She teamed up with Cora Jade, losing in the first round.

Shortly afterward, she joined Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. While Rose continued to be in singles competition, Dolin and Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at Halloween Havoc.

Ad

They would win the Titles one more time before dropping them to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Following the release of Mandy Rose, Toxic Attraction became a tag team.

However, Jayne and Dolin would soon begin a feud with each other that culminated in a trilogy of matches. Dolin continued to thrive in singles competition and formed a team with Tatum Paxley. She was eventually released by WWE on May 2 this year.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ringsiders Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More