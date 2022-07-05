"I deserve to be replied to"- Top WWE Superstar says Liv Morgan is not responding to video call

WWE Superstar Bayley had a hilarious reaction to Liv Morgan not responding to her FaceTime call.

Liv Morgan is on cloud nine after winning the SmackDown Women's title for the first time in her career. She won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match and went on to successfully cash-in on her MITB contract on the same night. She defeated Ronda Rousey to win the championship title.

Morgan delivered a heartfelt promo on tonight's episode of RAW and celebrated her big win with the WWE Universe. WWE shared a GIF from Morgan's promo on its official Twitter handle. The tweet received an amusing reaction from none other than The Role Model. Bayley shared a screenshot revealing that Morgan didn't reply to her FaceTime call. Here's what she wrote in her tweet:

"I deserve to be replied to. You’re done for."

Bayley was beside Liv Morgan with joy after her win at Money In The Bank

Bayley had previously tweeted that she would be cheering for Morgan to win this year's Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match. After Morgan's SmackDown title win, The Role Model shared a heartfelt tweet stating that she is the happiest she's been all year.

Morgan made her WWE main roster debut in late 2017, as a part of the stable The Riott Squad. The trio consisted of Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan. The stable didn't do anything of note during their stint on the main roster and was primarily used to put over other female talents. Morgan's the only member of the stable who's still working for WWE.

Morgan was involved in a RAW Women's title feud with Becky Lynch a while ago. Despite being fans favorite, she didn't win the title and Lynch came out victorious when all was said and done. Liv's ardent fans were still holding out hope that she would win the Women's title someday.

WWE finally listened to the fans at the Money In The Bank event and gave Morgan the top prize. Fans would love for her to hold the SmackDown Women's title for a long period of time before she drops it to someone else.

