"I deserved it" - The Undertaker on wrestler who legitimately beat him up

WWE legend The Undertaker has admitted that he deserved to get beaten up by Bruiser Brody in his first match as a wrestler.

In June 1987, The Undertaker – then known as Texas Red – lost his debut match against Bruiser Brody at a WCWA event. The match was set up by Fritz Von Erich, who noticed that The Undertaker had been present at shows for eight months without being booked.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker gave the full details behind his first wrestling match. He said his chemistry with Bruiser Brody suddenly changed after he accidentally struck his experienced opponent in the face with the palm of his hand.

“The temperature in the room changed a little bit at that moment. So we tie up again, I’m about to shoot him across the ring. I’m yelling, I’m gonna hit him with a clothesline. So as I [throw Bruiser Brody] I’m like, ‘Clothesline!’ He comes off the ropes like a bullet, like a six-foot-five, 300-pound bullet, and he kicks me square in my f***ing jaw.”

The Undertaker said his eyes rolled into the back of his head. The next thing he knew, Brody threw him out of the ring and hit him over the head with a folding chair as hard as he could.

The Undertaker learned from his mistake

Bruiser Brody is a WWE Hall of Famer

Bruiser Brody went on to kick The Undertaker in the head again when they returned to the ring. While this incident might have discouraged some up-and-comers from staying in the wrestling industry, The Undertaker felt that the lesson was necessary.

“I deserved it. He was giving me a lesson that I needed to learn. Anyway, a couple of minutes later, boom, he pins me, and that was it.”

The Undertaker said he thanked Bruiser Brody backstage after the match. Brody advised the rookie to relax in his future matches, while he also told the show’s promoter that he should book The Undertaker again.

