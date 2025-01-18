"I was devastated" – WCW legend reacts to WWE fans booing Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan received loud boos from WWE fans when he appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. Buff Bagwell, The Hulkster's former WCW co-worker, recently gave his thoughts on the surprising crowd reaction.

Hogan addressed fans on the stage area alongside his long-time manager Jimmy Hart. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer cut a babyface promo and thanked fans for always standing by him. Ironically, the crowd responded by booing everything he said.

On his Marcus Buff Bagwell YouTube channel, Bagwell revealed he wanted to attend RAW's debut episode on Netflix. The five-time WCW Tag Team Champion also spoke of his disappointment at fans' treatment of Hogan:

"I'm telling you I'm mad that I wasn't there, so I'm going through these emotions and then my main guy, the man, the GOAT, gets booed, brother," Bagwell said. "I was devastated, I was devastated, and what hurt me the most is seeing his face. It surprised him, and I think it knocked his head off that they were booing. And if you notice, Jimmy even quit doing the flag." [1:08 – 1:45]

Hogan has come under scrutiny since 2015 when a leaked tape emerged of him using racist language. Over the last year, his public support of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has also caused controversy.

Buff Bagwell on Hulk Hogan's reaction to the boos

Although Hulk Hogan continued his RAW promo as planned, the wrestling icon was visibly shocked when he realized fans were booing him.

Buff Bagwell believes the moment is among the most unexpected Hogan has experienced in five decades in the wrestling business:

"It ain't the first time he's been shocked. I can tell you, if you had a sit-down with him, a true full sit-down with him, that's in the top two or three biggest shocks he's ever had because I didn't see that coming, you didn't see that coming, and I don't think he did or why would he do it? He wouldn't do it if he saw it coming." [2:26 – 2:46]

Eric Bischoff, Hogan's friend and former boss in WCW, spoke about the crowd reaction on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. He explained why fans booed Hogan and cheered The Undertaker despite the two men having the same political allegiances.

