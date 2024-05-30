"I was so devasted" - Popular star on relinquishing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have momentum in the promotion under the new regime. Recently, Sonya Deville spoke about when she had to relinquish her title due to an injury.

Last year, Sonya Deville captured her first title in the Stamford-based promotion when she and Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Deville relinquished her title due to an ACL tear, which led to Green teaming up with Piper Niven.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Sonya Deville spoke about the time she relinquished the title. The star was devastated while doing so, as this was her first promotion championship after a nearly decade-long career.

“20 days, 21 days [before] who’s counting? 30 seconds. I was so devastated. I mean, I’d been with the company for nine years. And of course, part of being in the WWE is to one day grab that brass ring and get gold around your waist and that’s what I had been striving for, of course. So I finally got my first championship and I was so happy. I was so elated. I was ready to make those titles mean more than ever before. And the injury came, which is probably why I ran back to my hotel and hid in my room and didn’t tell anyone I was injured," said Deville. [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

The star recently returned to Monday Night RAW and interacted with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Three teams won the WWE Women's Championships after Sonya Deville went on a hiatus

Chelsea Green decided to team up with Piper Niver after Niven took one title from the champion and declared herself as Deville's replacement. The duo worked well on the main roster, as they had a few notable title defenses under their belt before losing the gold to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Unfortunately, the rising team had a short reign on the brand as they came face-to-face against Damage CTRL's Kabuki Warriors, who captured the titles for the second time as a team in the Stamford-based promotion after nearly four years.

The new Damage CTRL feuded with Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi, heading into WrestleMania in Philadelphia. After the event, Cargill and Belair won the titles from The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Backlash France 2024.

What are your thoughts on the Women's Tag Team Championships?

